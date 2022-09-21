English
    Japan Investment Corp to set up 2nd Toshiba restructuring plan

    Toshiba has sought strategic proposals and restructuring plans, including going private after a buyout.

    Reuters
    September 21, 2022 / 02:15 PM IST
    Source: Reuters

    State-backed Japan Investment Corp (JIC) is considering a second proposal for Toshiba Corp's restructuring plan, breaking off with Japan Industrial Partners (JIP) with which it linked up in the first round of bidding, Kyodo news reported on Wednesday.

    JIP and JIC disagreed over the best proposal for Toshiba, prompting JIC to consider a new partnership with other funds that passed Toshiba's first bidding round, including Bain Capital or CVC Capital Partners, Kyodo said.
