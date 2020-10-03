172@29@17@102!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|james-bond-film-no-time-to-die-pushed-again-to-2021-5916781.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 03, 2020 08:12 AM IST | Source: AP

James Bond film 'No Time To Die' pushed again, to 2021

MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, said on Twitter on Friday that the 25th installment in the franchise will now open globally on April 2, 2021.

AP

MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, said on Twitter on Friday that the 25th installment in the franchise will now open globally on April 2, 2021.

No Time To Die was originally supposed to open in April 2020 but was pushed back to November 12 in the U.K. and November 20 in the US It was one of the first Hollywood films to abandon its release before cinemas in the US shut down in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The film from director Cary Joji Fukunaga stars Daniel Craig as 007, Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch and Ana de Armas.
First Published on Oct 3, 2020 08:12 am

