Italy to contribute to Ukraine EU aid program with 700 million euros: govt draft
Reuters
September 16, 2022 / 04:06 PM IST
Italy will contribute to the EU's macro-financial assistance (MFA) program for Ukraine with 700 million euros ($697.48 million), a government draft showed on Friday.
The decision is expected to be ratified by a cabinet meeting later in the day.