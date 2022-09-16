English
    Italy to contribute to Ukraine EU aid program with 700 million euros: govt draft

    The decision is expected to be ratified by a cabinet meeting later in the day.

    Reuters
    September 16, 2022 / 04:06 PM IST
    Italy will contribute to the EU's macro-financial assistance (MFA) program for Ukraine with 700 million euros ($697.48 million), a government draft showed on Friday.

