    Israeli troops kill nine in Jenin clash with Palestinian gunmen

    Reuters
    January 26, 2023 / 02:44 PM IST

    Israeli troops killed nine Palestinians, including an elderly woman, and wounded 12 others during clashes with gunmen on Thursday in a flashpoint town in the occupied West Bank, witnesses and medics said.

    The Israeli military confirmed that an operation was under way in Jenin but did not immediately provide further details.

    The Palestinian armed groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad said their gunmen were battling troops who had swept into Jenin refugee camp, a militant bastion where such deep raids are rare.

    At the entrances to the camp's cramped alleyways, local youths threw rocks at army vehicles. Gunfire echoed as well as occasional explosions as militants set off improvised bombs.