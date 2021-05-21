Israel-Palestine News LIVE Updates: UN chief welcomes truce, bats for negotiations on two-state settlement

May 21, 2021 / 09:33 AM IST

ready to retaliate for any truce violations by the other. The truce brokered by Egypt, which also included Gaza's second-most powerful armed group, Islamic Jihad, was agreed upon following mounting international pressure to stem the bloodshed which erupted on May 10. At 2 a.m. local time, just as the cease-fire took effect, frenzy life returned to the streets of Gaza. People went out of their homes, some shouting “Allahu Akbar" or whistling from balconies. Many fired in the air, celebrating the truce. A statement from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said the security cabinet had "unanimously accepted the recommendation of all of the security officials ... to accept the Egyptian initiative for a mutual ceasefire without pre-conditions". Hamas and Islamic Jihad also confirmed the ceasefire in statements. "This is the euphoria of victory," said Khalil al-Hayya, a senior Hamas figure, in front of a crowd of thousands of Palestinians who had gathered in the streets to celebrate.

Israel and Hamas agreed to a cease-fire, halting a deadly 11-day war that led to widespread destruction in the Gaza Strip, brought life in much of Israel to a standstill and claimed over 200 lives. The ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, the Islamist movement which controls the Gaza Strip, came into force early today. Each side said it stood