May 21, 2021 / 09:33 AM IST

Israel-Palestine News LIVE Updates: UN chief welcomes truce, bats for negotiations on two-state settlement

Israel-Palestine News LIVE Updates: Israel claimed to inflict heavy damage on Hamas but once again was unable to halt the Islamic militant group's nonstop rocket barrages. Hamas, the Islamic militant group sworn to Israel’s destruction, also claimed victory.

Israel-Palestine News LIVE Updates: Israel and Hamas agreed to a cease-fire, halting a deadly 11-day war that led to widespread destruction in the Gaza Strip, brought life in much of Israel to a standstill and claimed over 200 lives. The ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, the Islamist movement which controls the Gaza Strip, came into force early today. Each side said it stood
ready to retaliate for any truce violations by the other. The truce brokered by Egypt, which also included Gaza's second-most powerful armed group, Islamic Jihad, was agreed upon following mounting international pressure to stem the bloodshed which erupted on May 10. At 2 a.m. local time, just as the cease-fire took effect, frenzy life returned to the streets of Gaza. People went out of their homes, some shouting “Allahu Akbar" or whistling from balconies. Many fired in the air, celebrating the truce. A statement from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said the security cabinet had "unanimously accepted the recommendation of all of the security officials ... to accept the Egyptian initiative for a mutual ceasefire without pre-conditions". Hamas and Islamic Jihad also confirmed the ceasefire in statements. "This is the euphoria of victory," said Khalil al-Hayya, a senior Hamas figure, in front of a crowd of thousands of Palestinians who had gathered in the streets to celebrate.
  • May 21, 2021 / 09:31 AM IST

    Israel-Palestine Conflict LIVE Updates | UN chief welcomes cease-fire, urges negotiations

    The United Nations chief is urging Israel and Gaza’s Hamas rulers to observe their cease-fire, and he says the international community must develop a reconstruction package “that supports the Palestinian people and strengthens their institutions.” Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters after Thursday’s announcement of an end to 11 days of deadly clashes that “Israeli and Palestinian leaders have a responsibility beyond the restoration of calm to start a serious dialogue to address the root causes of the conflict.”

    Guterres says the U.N. is ready to work with Israel, the Palestinians, and international and regional partners to return to “meaningful negotiations” on a two-state settlement based on territorial lines before the 1967 war. He says Hamas-controlled “Gaza is an integral part of the future Palestinian state and no effort should be spared to bring about real national reconciliation that ends the division” with the rival Fatah-led Palestinian Authority that governs the West Bank.

  • May 21, 2021 / 09:25 AM IST

     Israel-Palestine Conflict LIVE Updates | Palestinian minister: Cease-fire in Gaza is `not enough'

    The Palestinians' top diplomat said a cease-fire in Gaza will enable 2 million Palestinians to sleep Thursday night but it’s “not enough at all” and the world must now tackle the difficult issues of Jerusalem's future and achieving an independent Palestinian state.

    Riad Al-Malki told reporters on the sidelines of an emergency meeting of the U.N. General Assembly on the conflict between Israel and Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers that while a cease-fire is good it doesn’t address “the core issue” that started the violence.

    He said that is Jerusalem, citing the “desecration” by Israeli soldiers and settlers of the Al-Aqsa mosque, Islam’s third holiest site, and the Israeli policy of evicting Palestinians from their homes in the city’s different neighborhoods including Sheikh Jarra.

  • May 21, 2021 / 09:11 AM IST

    Israel-Palestine Conflict LIVE Updates | US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to travel to Middle East 'in the coming days'

    US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to the Middle East "in the coming days," the State Department said Thursday after Israel and Hamas agreed to a ceasefire halting 11 days of fighting. Blinken spoke with his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi, who "welcomed Secretary Blinken's planned travel to the region," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

    The top US diplomat "will meet with Israeli, Palestinian and regional counterparts in the coming days to discuss recovery efforts and working together to build better futures for Israelis and Palestinians," Price said. The announcement came after Blinken spoke twice Thursday with Ashkenazi ahead of implementation of the ceasefire, which was brokered by Egypt and followed mounting international pressure to stem the bloodshed.

    "Both leaders expressed their appreciation for Egypt's mediation efforts, and the secretary noted that he would continue to remain in close touch with his Egyptian counterpart and other regional stakeholders," Price said. (AFP)

  • May 21, 2021 / 08:40 AM IST

    Israel-Palestine Conflict LIVE Updates | UN envoy welcomes cease-fire in Gaza fighting

    The top United Nations envoy to Israel and the Palestinian territories is welcoming the cease-fire in the latest war between Israel and the Hamas- militant group that rules Gaza. Tor Wennesland said early Friday on Twitter that he extends his deepest condolences to the victims of the violence & their loved ones.

    He also thanks Egypt and Qatar for their work with the UN in brokering the deal that ended 11 days of fighting. He adds that now the work of building #Palestine can start.
     

  • May 21, 2021 / 08:31 AM IST

    Israel-Palestine Conflict LIVE Updates | Hamas to keep finger on trigger after ceasefire, says official

    A Hamas official said that Israel must end its violations in Jerusalem and address damages from the bombardment of Gaza following a ceasefire that began on Friday, warning the group still had its "hands on the trigger". "It is true the battle ends today but (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu and the whole world should know that our hands are on the trigger and we will continue to grow the capabilities of this resistance," said Ezzat El-Reshiq, a member of the Hamas political bureau.

    He told Reuters in Doha that the movement's demands also include protecting Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem and ending the eviction of several Palestinians from their home in East Jerusalem which Reshiq described as "a red line".

  • May 21, 2021 / 08:14 AM IST

    Israel-Palestine Conflict LIVE Updates | Joe Biden hails ceasefire, vows US will help Gaza with humanitarian aid

    President Joe Biden on Thursday pledged humanitarian and reconstruction aid for Gaza as he hailed a deal to end 11 days of fighting between Israel and Hamas in which he was criticized by fellow Democrats for not speaking out more forcefully against Israeli actions. Biden, appearing briefly at the White House after news of the ceasefire agreement, also promised to replenish Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system.

    "We remain committed to work with the United Nations and other international stakeholders to provide rapid humanitarian assistance and to marshal international support for the people in Gaza and in the Gaza reconstruction efforts," Biden said. Biden said reconstruction aid for Gaza would be provided in partnership with the Palestinian Authority and not Hamas, which the United States labels a terrorist organization.

    But the Palestinian Authority, which is run by moderate President Mahmoud Abbas, governs only part of the occupied West Bank, while Hamas holds sway in the Gaza Strip. Biden also used his remarks to defend his approach to handling the crisis after many Democratic lawmakers urged him to adjust his stance defending Israel's right to self-defense and voiced displeasure with what they viewed as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's disproportionate response to Hamas rocket attacks. Reuters

  • May 21, 2021 / 08:11 AM IST

     Israel-Palestine Conflict LIVE Updates | Israel-Palestinian ceasefire comes into force

    A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, the Islamist movement which controls the Gaza Strip, came into force early Friday after 11 days of deadly fighting that pounded the Palestinian enclave and forced countless Israelis to seek shelter from rockets.

    Celebrations were heard on Gaza streets in the minutes after the truce began as cars honked their horns and some guns were fired in the air, AFP journalists said, while in the occupied West Bank, joyful crowds also took to the streets. With no alerts sounding in Israel to warn of incoming Hamas rockets, the ceasefire appeared to be holding in the early hours of Friday. Continue reading...

  • May 21, 2021 / 08:10 AM IST

    Israel-Palestine Conflict LIVE Updates | Israel, Hamas agree to cease-fire to end bloody 11-day war

    Israel and Hamas agreed to a cease-fire Thursday, halting a bruising 11-day war that caused widespread destruction in the Gaza Strip, brought life in much of Israel to a standstill and left more than 200 people dead. At 2 a.m. local time, just as the cease-fire took effect, frenzy life returned to the streets of Gaza. People went out of their homes, some shouting “Allahu Akbar" or whistling from balconies. Many fired in the air, celebrating the truce.

    Like the three previous wars between the bitter enemies, the latest round of fighting ended inconclusively. Israel claimed to inflict heavy damage on Hamas but once again was unable to halt the Islamic militant group's nonstop rocket barrages. Almost immediately, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faced angry accusations from his hard-line, right-wing base that he stopped the operation too soon.

    Hamas, the Islamic militant group sworn to Israel’s destruction, also claimed victory. But it now faces the daunting challenge of rebuilding in a territory already suffering from poverty, widespread unemployment and a raging coronavirus outbreak. Read more here...

  • May 21, 2021 / 08:08 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the latest round of the Israel-Palestine conflict. Israel and Hamas have agreed to a cease-fire. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for latest updates

Video of the day

