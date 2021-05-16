MARKET NEWS

May 16, 2021 / 01:11 PM IST

May 16, 2021 / 01:11 PM IST

Israel-Palestine Conflict LIVE Updates: Israeli military targets home of top Hamas leader

Israeli fighter jets struck multiple buildings and roads in key areas of Hamas-controlled Gaza City earlier today

The conflict between Israel and Palestinian militants continues to escalate. Israeli warplanes struck several buildings and roads in a vital part of Gaza City earlier today. According to photos circulated by residents and journalists, the airstrikes created a crater that blocked one of the main roads leading to Shifa, the largest hospital in
the Gaza Strip. Health authorities in blockade Gaza said the latest airstrikes left at least two dead and 25 wounded, including children and women. It said rescuers are still digging through the rubble and had so far pulled up five more wounded. Two hours into the heavy bombardment, there has been no comment from the Israeli military. Hamas, the Islamist group that controls Gaza, launched the rocket attacks last week, in retaliation for Israeli police clashes with Palestinians near al-Aqsa Mosque, Islam's third holiest site, in East Jerusalem. According to Israel’s defence forces, more than 2,000 rockets had been fired from Gaza into Israel since the start of the conflict, around half of them intercepted by the ‘Iron Dome’ air defence systems. Civil unrest between Jews and Arabs in Israel itself dealt a strong blow to efforts by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's opponents to unseat the Israeli leader after a series of inconclusive elections, giving rise to expectations that Israelis will go to the polls for an unprecedented fifth time in just over two years.
  May 16, 2021 / 01:11 PM IST

    What triggered this round of conflict between the historic arch-rivals? What are the religious and political connotations? What happens next?

    These and some other questions are answered in Moneycontrol’s weekly in-depth piece. Read the full article here: Religion, power struggles and terror outfits' opportunism: Understanding the Israel-Palestine conflict

  May 16, 2021 / 12:52 PM IST

    JUST IN: Fresh rocket alert sirens are being heard in Israeli border communities along the Gaza Strip, The Jerusalem Post has reported.

  May 16, 2021 / 12:22 PM IST

    At least 149 Palestinians killed in Gaza Strip last week: Report

    At least 149 Palestinians, including 41 children, were killed in the Gaza Strip last week. At least 13 Palestinians died in West Bank during the same period, Al Jazeera has reported.

  May 16, 2021 / 11:26 AM IST

    The 'Iron Dome' is a ground-to-air, short-range air defence system that neutralises enemy rockets and missiles.

    The concept was born after the 2006 Israel-Lebanon War when Israel faced thousands of rockets fired by Hezbollah. The missile defence system took years to develop and was tested in combat for the first time in April 2011.

    The system has been mainly deployed to intercept short-range missiles and rockets coming in from the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip.

    Watch this video to know more

  May 16, 2021 / 11:01 AM IST

    The Israel Defense Forces on Twitter: "Hamas chooses to hide among civilians as it carries out attacks against Israel. This choice does not grant Hamas terrorists immunity from IDF strikes. We will continue to operate in order to defend the people of Israel."

  May 16, 2021 / 10:41 AM IST

    Israeli military targets home of Gaza's top Hamas leader

    The Israeli military confirmed today that it had targeted the home of Gaza’s top Hamas leader. Brig. Gen. Hidai Zilberman, an army spokesman, told Israel’s army radio that the military targeted the home of Yehiyeh Sinwar, the most senior Hamas leader inside the territory, who is likely in hiding along with the rest of the group’s upper echelon. Sinwar’s home is located in the town of Khan Younis, in southern Gaza Strip. (Input from The Associated Press)

  May 16, 2021 / 10:29 AM IST

    A little-noticed police action in Jerusalem last month was one of several incidents that led to the current Israel-Palestine crisis.

    Read: After years of quiet, Israeli-Palestinian conflict exploded. Why now?

  May 16, 2021 / 09:57 AM IST

    PM Benjamin Netanyahu says Israeli offensive in Gaza to continue as long as necessary

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, blaming Hamas for starting nearly a week of hostilities by firing rockets at Israel, said late yesterday that his country will continue to strike in Gaza as long as necessary and do its utmost to avoid civilian casualties.

    "The party that bears the guilt for this confrontation is not us, it's those attacking us," Netanyahu said in a televised speech. "We are still in the midst of this operation, it is still not over and this operation will continue as long as necessary."

    "Unlike Hamas, which deliberately intends to harm civilians while hiding behind civilians, we are doing everything, but everything, to avoid or limit as much as possible harming civilians and to directly strike terrorists instead." (Input from Reuters)

  May 16, 2021 / 09:45 AM IST

    UN chief 'deeply disturbed' by Israeli airstrike

    A United Nations spokesman has said that Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is deeply disturbed by the Israeli airstrike that destroyed a high-rise building in Gaza City housing offices of several international media organisations and residential apartments, and is dismayed by the increasing number of civilian casualties.

    “The secretary-general reminds all sides that any indiscriminate targeting of civilian and media structures violates international law and must be avoided at all costs,” spokesman Stephane Dujarric said. (Input from The Associated Press)

  May 16, 2021 / 09:27 AM IST

    Israeli airstrikes hit buildings, roads in Gaza

    Israeli warplanes struck several buildings and roads in a vital part of Gaza City earlier today. According to photos circulated by residents and journalists, the airstrikes created a crater that blocked one of the main roads leading to Shifa, the largest hospital in the Gaza Strip. Health authorities in blockade Gaza said the latest airstrikes left at least two dead and 25 wounded, including children and women. It said rescuers are still digging through the rubble and had so far pulled up five more wounded. Two hours into the heavy bombardment, there has been no comment from the Israeli military. (Input from The Associated Press)

  May 16, 2021 / 09:26 AM IST

    China calls for UN council action, slams United States

    Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has called on the United Nations Security Council to seek an early de-escalation of violence between Israel and Gaza's Hamas rulers. He also blamed the US for the council’s lack of action so far.

    “Regrettably, the council has so far failed to reach an agreement, with the United States standing on the opposite side of international justice,” the state-run Xinhua News Agency quoted Wang as saying in a phone conversation on May 15 with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

    He expressed support for a two-state solution, and said China, which holds the Security Council presidency this month, expects all parties to speak with a unified voice when the council discusses the conflict later today. Wang said the Security Council should reconfirm a two-state solution and urge Palestinians and Israelis to resume talks on that basis as soon as possible. (Input from The Associated Press)

