Israel-Palestine Conflict LIVE Updates: Israeli military targets home of top Hamas leader

May 16, 2021 / 01:11 PM IST

the Gaza Strip. Health authorities in blockade Gaza said the latest airstrikes left at least two dead and 25 wounded, including children and women. It said rescuers are still digging through the rubble and had so far pulled up five more wounded. Two hours into the heavy bombardment, there has been no comment from the Israeli military. Hamas, the Islamist group that controls Gaza, launched the rocket attacks last week, in retaliation for Israeli police clashes with Palestinians near al-Aqsa Mosque, Islam's third holiest site, in East Jerusalem. According to Israel’s defence forces, more than 2,000 rockets had been fired from Gaza into Israel since the start of the conflict, around half of them intercepted by the ‘Iron Dome’ air defence systems. Civil unrest between Jews and Arabs in Israel itself dealt a strong blow to efforts by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's opponents to unseat the Israeli leader after a series of inconclusive elections, giving rise to expectations that Israelis will go to the polls for an unprecedented fifth time in just over two years.

The conflict between Israel and Palestinian militants continues to escalate. Israeli warplanes struck several buildings and roads in a vital part of Gaza City earlier today. According to photos circulated by residents and journalists, the airstrikes created a crater that blocked one of the main roads leading to Shifa, the largest hospital in