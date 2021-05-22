India-variant COVID-19 cases more-than-double in UK

A woman walks past an information sign amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bolton, Britain. (Image: Reuters)

The United Kingdom now has 3,424 COVID-19 cases of the B1.617.2 variant of concern (VOC) first identified in India.

The number of cases has more-than-doubled with an additional 2,111 infections of the India-dominant variant, also known as VOC-21APR-02, since last week, compared to a total of 1,313 the week before, said Public Health England (PHE) in its latest weekly variant cases data issued on May 20.

In the circular, the PHE said that the cases were still predominantly affecting the North West of England – particularly Bolton – and London, but clusters of cases are seeing across the country.

“There is evidence that VOC-21APR-02 is growing rapidly and may be more transmissible than VOC-20DEC-01, the Kent variant that is currently dominant in the UK. Experts at PHE are monitoring the situation closely,” PHE said.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Health authorities said that a targeted approach is being used throughout London to focus on the city's many small dispersed clusters.

“This includes whole genome sequencing, polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing, settings-based testing, enhanced contact tracing, self-isolation support, and enhanced vaccine deployment to ensure that second doses for priority groups are brought forward and that maximum uptake is achieved for first doses,” it said.



We have updated the number of confirmed cases of #COVID19 #variants identified in UK.

More: https://t.co/NxiBAaLVss Cases of VOC-21APR-02 have risen by 2,111 since last week. These are still predominantly affecting the North West of England – particularly Bolton – and London. pic.twitter.com/gADvCktEev — Public Health England (@PHE_uk) May 20, 2021

The scientists at PHE further said that there is currently no evidence to suggest the vaccines will be less effective in protecting people against severe illness and hospitalisation from VOC-21APR-02.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson recently said that there was increasing confidence that the vaccines currently being administered in the UK to protect against COVID-19 are effective against all variants of the deadly virus, including the B1.617.2 variant.

During his weekly Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) session in the House of Commons on May 19, Johnson said fresh data on the B1.617.2 variant had been reviewed earlier on the day and welcomed the record numbers of people from regions feared as hotspots for the highly transmissible strain for coming forward for their jabs.

"We've looked at the data again this morning and I can tell the House we have increasing confidence that vaccines are effective against all variants, including the Indian variant," Johnson told the members of Parliament.

Also read | BioNTech says vaccine likely to be effective against new coronavirus variant first detected in India

Meanwhile, a new variant, VUI-21MAY-01, has been designated as a Variant Under Investigation (VUI) by PHE.

There have been 49 cases of the new VUI across the country, mainly concentrated in Yorkshire and the Humber, according to PHE.