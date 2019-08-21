India to take part in massive war game with Russia, China in Sept

New Delhi is sending yet another strong signal that it could play a significant role in Central Asia. In a move that comes after America withdrew its troops from Afghanistan, India along with China and a few other countries will participate in one of the biggest war exercises in central Russia this September.

In all, a mammoth force of about 128,000 soldiers, more than 20,000 items of armament and military hardware, about 600 aircraft and up to 15 warships and support vessels will be used in the exercise.

This is the first time India will be taking part in the Tsentre exercise. Usually Russia conducts this exercise alone, but last year, it had invited China to an edition of this war exercise that saw a total of 3,00,000 troops from the two countries participating.

Russia holds a major military exercise every year at one of its four military districts on a rotation basis—Vostok (East), Zapad (West), Tsentr (Centre), and Kavkaz (South). The last Tsentr exercise was in 2015.

A three-figure strong Indian military contingent is being readied for Tsentr-2019 (Center-2019) drills to be held from September 16-21, multiple military sources told Moneycontrol.

The Russian contingent will be drawn largely from the Central Military District and the Caspian Flotilla, with some representation from its Eastern Military District, besides paratroopers and military transport aircraft.

Apart from host Russia, China and India, military contingents from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan will take also take part.

Significantly, these seven countries - along with Pakistan - make up the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). However, as of now, Pakistan is not part of Tsentr-2019.

The Tsentr-2019 command and staff exercises will comprise two modules. The first module will include counter-terror operations, repelling air strikes, reconnaissance operations and defensive measures, while the second will focus on offensive operations.

The exercise assumes significance in the backdrop of expected trouble in Central Asia. With the United States negotiating peace with the Taliban and the subsequent withdrawal of its men and equipment from war-ravaged Afghanistan, Central Asia is expected to witness considerable instability due to the presence of large numbers of armed Islamist militants including the Haqqani Network - which enjoys very close ties with the Taliban - the Islamic State, Al Qaida, etc. These illegal armed groups are mainly present in stoutly-defended camps on the Afghanistan-Pakistan border.