In Pics | Top 10 fake news that we almost fell for in 2019

In the midst of the Maharashtra government formation saga, as the Maha Vikas Aghadi of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress began to take shape, rumours began floating around that late Sena supremo Bal Thackeray's sister is the mother-in-law of Lok Sabha MP and NCP chief Sharad Pawar's daughter, Supriya Sule. In the maze of families that Maharashtra's politics is, it was natural for one to get confused in all the relationships and be convinced of this particular news. It was, however, proved to be untrue. (Image: PTI.)