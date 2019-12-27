In Pics | Top 10 fake news that we almost fell for in 2019

Here, we list out the top 10 instances of fake news we almost fell for in 2019. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 Facts matter. And in today's age of social media, more than ever. But every once in a while, we tend to fall for a piece of fake news that may or may not be spread with malicious intent, but is still fake. Here, we list out the top 10 instances of fake news we almost fell for in 2019. 2/10 Rumours were abuzz that the Rs 2,000 note would be banned, and that Rs 1,000 denomination notes would be reissued. "After December 31, 2019 you cannot change your Rs 2,000 notes," a viral WhatsApp post read. That, however, is completely untrue, as the Press Information Bureau (PIB) clarified later. (Image: Reuters) 3/10 The passing of Citizenship Amendment Bill in both Houses of Parliament has given rise to protests across the country. While demonstrations were organised in Mumbai, a photo showing massive crowds did the rounds on social media. According to those who shared it, the crowd had turned up for a demonstration against the CAB in Mumbai. It turned out, however, that the picture was from an Eid procession in Bangladesh. (Image: PTI) 4/10 American actor and comedian Tim Allen was quoted as stating that American President Donald Trump's promised wall against Mexican border costs less than former US President Barack Obama's Obamacare. This quote was also shared by Trump's son, Eric, and it would have been good publicity for the government. Except that it was a different Tim Allen who had made that claim, and several news websites had gone on to debunk it. (Image: Reuters.) 5/10 WhatsApp has been criticised for its inability to keep a check on the circulation of fake news on its platform. But the company itself became a victim of fake news after messages claiming that WhatsApp use is going to be restricted in India during night as a part of new policy by Narendra Modi government began doing the rounds. These messages were in fact triggered after WhatsApp suffered downtime on the night of July 3. (Image: Company website.) 6/10 After the rape and murder of a veterinary doctor in Hyderabad sparked outrage across India, messages on WhatsApp began doing the rounds saying the Modi government has passed a new law— Section 233 of Indian Penal Code— to tackle crimes against women. That, however, was fake, since the government hadn't done anything of the sort and Section 233 already exists, but it pertains to punishment for counterfeit coins. (Image: Pixabay.) 7/10 Instagram, a popular social media website for sharing and uploading pictures, was also a victim of fake news. Rumours spread in August that Instagram is changing its rules and that starting August, Instagram would be able to use the photos of its users in court cases, and that everything that a user has uploaded would be public. As one can guess, this was fake news, and it was clarified as much by Instagram chief Adam Mosseri. (Image: Reuters.) 8/10 We had heard of the Indian national anthem being declared as the best anthem by United Nations (still fake news, in case you are wondering), but that Bengali would be declared the second language of London was new, but also fake. This had originated after a Facebook page shared a link of its own article stating this. (Image: Reuters.) 9/10 In the midst of the Maharashtra government formation saga, as the Maha Vikas Aghadi of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress began to take shape, rumours began floating around that late Sena supremo Bal Thackeray's sister is the mother-in-law of Lok Sabha MP and NCP chief Sharad Pawar's daughter, Supriya Sule. In the maze of families that Maharashtra's politics is, it was natural for one to get confused in all the relationships and be convinced of this particular news. It was, however, proved to be untrue. (Image: PTI.) 10/10 Rumours started floating that US President Donald Trump's grandfather was a pimp and a tax evader and that his father was a member of the white supremacist organisation, the Ku Klux Klan. However, neither of these were true. (Image: Reuters.) First Published on Dec 27, 2019 02:34 pm