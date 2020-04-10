App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Apr 10, 2020 10:41 AM IST

In pics: Hope, despair and emptiness abound as people in Asia-Pacific battle COVID-19 crisis

Some of the most compelling images about how people in the Asia-Pacific region are leading their life amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Within hours of China lifting an 11-week lockdown on the central city of Wuhan early Wednesday, tens of thousands people had left the city by train and plane alone, according to local media reports. (AP)
1/12

Within hours of China lifting an 11-week lockdown on the central city of Wuhan early Wednesday, tens of thousands people had left the city by train and plane alone, according to local media reports. (AP)

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared a state of emergency on Tuesday for Tokyo and six other prefectures to ramp up defenses against the spread of the coronavirus. (AP)
2/12

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared a state of emergency on Tuesday for Tokyo and six other prefectures to ramp up defenses against the spread of the coronavirus. (AP)

The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP)
3/12

The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP)

South Korea on Saturday extended for two weeks guidelines urging people to stick to social distancing. (AP)
4/12

South Korea on Saturday extended for two weeks guidelines urging people to stick to social distancing. (AP)

Senior high school students begin school semester with online classes in South Korea. Schools remain closed as part of measures taken by the country's government to stop the spread of the coronavirus. (AP)
5/12

Senior high school students begin school semester with online classes in South Korea. Schools remain closed as part of measures taken by the country's government to stop the spread of the coronavirus. (AP)

The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP)
6/12

The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP)

PM Narendra Modi had in a broadcast on April 3 urged the country's 1.3 billion people to switch off lights of their homes at 9 pm for 9 minutes on April 5 and light candles, lamps, torches or use mobile flashlights standing in their balconies in solidarity. (AP)
7/12

PM Narendra Modi had in a broadcast on April 3 urged the country's 1.3 billion people to switch off lights of their homes at 9 pm for 9 minutes on April 5 and light candles, lamps, torches or use mobile flashlights standing in their balconies in solidarity. (AP)

An Indonesian police officer wearing a helmet modified to resemble coronavirus checks his watch during a campaign to promote awareness of the virus outbreak. (AP)
8/12

An Indonesian police officer wearing a helmet modified to resemble coronavirus checks his watch during a campaign to promote awareness of the virus outbreak. (AP)

People queue up outside a bank to withdraw money during a lockdown in India. (AP)
9/12

People queue up outside a bank to withdraw money during a lockdown in India. (AP)

A man enjoys some late afternoon autumn sunshine in a park in Christchurch, New Zealand. (AP)
10/12

A man enjoys some late afternoon autumn sunshine in a park in Christchurch, New Zealand. (AP)

A Nepalese man flying kite standing on the roof top of his house is silhouetted against the setting sun during lockdown in Kathmandu, Nepal. (AP)
11/12

A Nepalese man flying kite standing on the roof top of his house is silhouetted against the setting sun during lockdown in Kathmandu, Nepal. (AP)

Shop attendants serve customers behind a sheet of plastic installed to help curb the spread of the coronavirus at a pharmacy in Jakarta, Indonesia. (AP)
12/12

Shop attendants serve customers behind a sheet of plastic installed to help curb the spread of the coronavirus at a pharmacy in Jakarta, Indonesia. (AP)

First Published on Apr 10, 2020 10:39 am

tags #China #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Indonesia #Japan #Slideshow

