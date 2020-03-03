In Pics | Coronavirus ripples felt across the world; tourist hotspots, sport arenas sit empty

People are staying away from sporting events, museums, concert halls and beaches as the novel coronavirus rapidly spreads across the world. Check out these images. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/12 People are staying away from sporting events, museums, concert halls and beaches as the novel coronavirus rapidly spreads across the world. The virus, now known as COVID-19, has already infected over 89,500 people globally and has caused more than 3,000 deaths. Here are images of some of the spaces sitting empty amid the coronavirus outbreak. (Image: Reuters) 2/12 Empty seats at the San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy, during a Europa League match on February 27, 2020. Spectators were not allowed as a precaution against coronavirus. (Image: Reuters) 3/12 Louvre Museum in Paris, France, was shut down on March 1, 2020, with workers who guard its trove of artworks fearful of being contaminated by the museum's flow of visitors from around the world. (Image: AP) 4/12 In this picture, only a few passengers can be seen at a train station in Tokyo, Japan. (Image: AP) 5/12 Coronavirus fear has caused a drop in tourism and other commerce around the world. In this picture, sun beds lie empty at La Caleta beach in the Canary island of Tenerife, Spain. (Image: AP) 6/12 A horse race is held behind closed doors amid the spread of the new coronavirus at Nakayama Racecourse in Funabashi, east of Tokyo, Japan. (Image: Reuters) 7/12 Empty gondolas are seen docked in Venice, Italy. (Image: Reuters) 8/12 Waiters stand by an empty restaurant in St. Mark's Square as coronavirus outbreak continues to spread across the country, in Venice, Italy. (Image: Reuters) 9/12 Due to the COVID-19 outbreak in northern Italy, the bustling city of Milan has resembled more of a ghost town, as workers are staying at home and tourism dwindles there, and in other parts of Italy. (Image: AP) 10/12 Muslim pilgrims seen wearing protective face masks at the Grand Mosque of Mecca, Saudi Arabia. (Image: Reuters) 11/12 Stadium seats are empty during a pro volleyball V-league game in Seoul, South Korea on February 27, 2020. The volleyball game was held without spectators to prevent the spread of COVID-19. (Image: AP) 12/12 A lift operator inside an elevator dedicated for people suspected to be infected with the novel coronavirus at the Government Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, India. (Image: AP) First Published on Mar 3, 2020 03:24 pm