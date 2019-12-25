App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Dec 25, 2019 09:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | A look at Christmas celebrations around the world

People from across the world are spreading the Christmas cheer.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Citizens participate in Christmas Day celebrations in Tokyo, Japan (Image: Reuters)
1/10

Citizens participate in Christmas Day celebrations in Tokyo, Japan (Image: Reuters)

Musicians dressed in Santa Claus costumes perform at New Year Fair in St. Anne's Lutheran Church in Saint Petersburg, Russia (Image: Reuters)
2/10

Musicians dressed in Santa Claus costumes perform at New Year Fair in St. Anne's Lutheran Church in Saint Petersburg, Russia (Image: Reuters)

Christmas revellers take part in an illuminated parade in Sao Paulo, Brazil (Image: Reuters)
3/10

Christmas revelers take part in an illuminated parade in Sao Paulo, Brazil (Image: Reuters)

Actor J Brandon Hill, dressed as Santa Claus, celebrates with children on the eve of Christmas in Mumbai (Image: PTI)
4/10

Actor J Brandon Hill, dressed as Santa Claus, celebrates with children on the eve of Christmas in Mumbai (Image: PTI)

Participants dressed as Santa Claus take part in the annual motorcycle ride in Mexico City (Image: Reuters)
5/10

Participants dressed as Santa Claus take part in the annual motorcycle ride in Mexico City (Image: Reuters)

A man wearing a Santa Claus costume paddles on a SUP board in the Mediterranean Sea during an event organised by the Tel Aviv municipality, off the coast of Tel Aviv, Israel (Image: Reuters)
6/10

A man wearing a Santa Claus costume paddles on a SUP board in the Mediterranean Sea during an event organised by the Tel Aviv municipality, off the coast of Tel Aviv, Israel (Image: Reuters)

People visit a Christmas market in Hamburg, Germany (Image: Reuters)
7/10

People visit a Christmas market in Hamburg, Germany (Image: Reuters)

Fans of Bundesliga soccer club 1.FC Union Berlin sing Christmas carols at Stadion An der Alten Forsterei stadium in Berlin, Germany (Image: Reuters)
8/10

Fans of Bundesliga soccer club 1.FC Union Berlin sing Christmas carols at Stadion An der Alten Forsterei stadium in Berlin, Germany (Image: Reuters)

A student participating in a function in a school in the historical city of Ayutthaya, Thailand (Image: Reuters)
9/10

A student participating in a function in a school in the historic city of Ayutthaya, Thailand (Image: Reuters)

A man dressed as Santa Claus waves at the San Francisco square in La Paz, Bolivia (Image: Reuters)
10/10

A man dressed as Santa Claus waves at the San Francisco square in La Paz, Bolivia (Image: Reuters)

First Published on Dec 25, 2019 09:04 am

tags #Christmas 2019 #Slideshow #world

