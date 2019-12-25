In Pics | A look at Christmas celebrations around the world

People from across the world are spreading the Christmas cheer. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 Citizens participate in Christmas Day celebrations in Tokyo, Japan (Image: Reuters) 2/10 Musicians dressed in Santa Claus costumes perform at New Year Fair in St. Anne's Lutheran Church in Saint Petersburg, Russia (Image: Reuters) 3/10 Christmas revelers take part in an illuminated parade in Sao Paulo, Brazil (Image: Reuters) 4/10 Actor J Brandon Hill, dressed as Santa Claus, celebrates with children on the eve of Christmas in Mumbai (Image: PTI) 5/10 Participants dressed as Santa Claus take part in the annual motorcycle ride in Mexico City (Image: Reuters) 6/10 A man wearing a Santa Claus costume paddles on a SUP board in the Mediterranean Sea during an event organised by the Tel Aviv municipality, off the coast of Tel Aviv, Israel (Image: Reuters) 7/10 People visit a Christmas market in Hamburg, Germany (Image: Reuters) 8/10 Fans of Bundesliga soccer club 1.FC Union Berlin sing Christmas carols at Stadion An der Alten Forsterei stadium in Berlin, Germany (Image: Reuters) 9/10 A student participating in a function in a school in the historic city of Ayutthaya, Thailand (Image: Reuters) 10/10 A man dressed as Santa Claus waves at the San Francisco square in La Paz, Bolivia (Image: Reuters) First Published on Dec 25, 2019 09:04 am