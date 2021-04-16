In-Depth | Will Natanz attack trigger an Iran-Israel war, derail resurrection of 2015 nuclear deal?

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif's strongly worded letter to United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres gave impetus to the speculations of a military confrontation.

Zarif called the Natanz explosion a "dangerous, reckless sabotage", an act of "nuclear terrorism", a "grave crime of war" and reiterated that this "won't go unpunished".

Apart from sharpening the rhetoric, Iran has also initiated the process of increasing uranium enrichment to 60 percent -- closer to the 90 percent-level required for nuclear weapons.

Even as Iran appears to be escalating the issue, it would refrain from entering into a full-fledged war, experts say.

"Iran lacks both the will and the capability to wage a full-fledged war against Israel, which it will undoubtedly lose. Despite loud claims of missile development milestones, Iran's military capability is a mirage, thanks in large part to insufficient testing and a lack of access to advanced technology and equipment that the West forbids the Iranian military from acquiring under sanctions. On the other hand, Israeli capability is cutting-edge and among the world’s best," said Dr. Sujata Ashwarya, Associate Professor, Centre for West Asian Studies, Jamia Millia Islamia University.

A war will not serve Israel's interests either, as the country's primary goal, as stated by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is to only prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear capability.

"Israel’s objective is to attack Iran’s nuclear facilities more aggressively and through a variety of means, including targeted military strikes and cyberwarfare, thereby delaying Iran’s nuclear programme by several years," Ashwarya told Moneycontrol.

"Additionally, Israel is unlikely to receive US approval for an all-out war, first and foremost because the US does not want to become embroiled in regional conflicts and overextend itself, as it did in Iraq and learnt a bitter lesson, and secondly, because the US under the Biden Administration prefers to negotiate with Iran, contain it, and focus on the myriad problems confronting America," Ashwarya added.

Flags of Israel and Iran (Image: Shutterstock)

Additionally, both Tehran and Tel Aviv realise that a full-blown military confrontation would leave a vast section of their civilian populations vulnerable to fatal attacks.

The Iran-Israel military conflict “would quickly become existential in the sense that both sides would seek to inflict the maximum possible casualties on its opponent, and to destroy its ability to recover as a nation,” security analyst Anthony H Cordesman argued in a study conducted for the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).