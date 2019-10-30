App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2019 09:04 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Huawei boosts China smartphone market share to 42% in third quarter: Canalys

While the Chinese smartphone market still contracted by 3% in the third quarter compared to a year earlier, Huawei smartphones made up 41.5 million of the 97.8 million shipped in the period, giving it a 42% market share, according to data from market research firm Canalys.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Huawei Technologies strengthened its dominance of China's smartphone market, with shipments rising 66% in the third quarter as domestic consumers rallied behind it after U.S. sanctions, according to market data released on Wednesday.



Huawei's growth came at the expense of main rivals Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi and Apple , which together accounted for 50% of the market in the third quarter, down from 64% a year earlier.

The third quarter sales also mark Apple's weakest quarter in China for five years, Nicole Peng, Canalys vice president of mobility told Reuters.

First Published on Oct 30, 2019 08:59 am

tags #Canalys #China #Huawei #smartphone #Technology #World News

