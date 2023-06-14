English
    Greenpeace climbs Deutsche Bank HQ to protest climate investment policies

    The action comes a day ahead of DWS's annual shareholder meeting.

    Reuters
    June 14, 2023 / 10:48 AM IST
    Greenpeace activists on Wednesday scaled Deutsche Bank's headquarters in Frankfurt and strung a large yellow banner across part of the facade to protest the investment policies of the German lender and its asset management company DWS.

    The action comes a day ahead of DWS's annual shareholder meeting.

    The banner, in German, translated to "Force DWS, protect the climate".

    The action drew a half dozen police vehicles, but an officer said there would be no arrests.

    Deutsche Bank and DWS didn't immediately respond to a request seeking comment outside of normal business hours.

    Reuters
