MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

General strike protesting prime minister paralyzes Nepal

Authorities stepped up security across the Himalayan nation, but there were no reports of violence. Police detained 75 supporters of the party faction who were blocking roads to enforce the strike.

Associated Press
February 04, 2021 / 04:23 PM IST
AP

AP

A general strike organized by a splinter group in the governing Communist party paralyzed life in Nepal on Thursday, shutting schools, transportation and markets.

Highways were deserted and shops were closed by the strike, called to protest Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli's decision to dissolve Parliament and announce new elections.

Authorities stepped up security across the Himalayan nation, but there were no reports of violence. Police detained 75 supporters of the party faction who were blocking roads to enforce the strike.

In the capital, Kathmandu, riot police guarded the main streets and stopped people who were forcing vehicles off the roads.

The splinter group has been organizing street protests since Parliament was dissolved on Dec. 20 at the direction of the prime minister and new elections were announced for April 30 and May 10.

Close

Related stories

Oli became prime minister after his Nepal Communist Party won elections three years ago. His party and the party of former Maoist rebels had earlier merged to form a unified Communist party.

Tensions, however, have grown between Oli and the leader of the former rebels, Pushpa Kamal Dahal, who is also co-chair of the party. The two had previously agreed that they would split the five-year prime minister’s term between them, but Oli has refused to allow Dahal to take over.

Both Oli and Dahal claim the Nepal Communist Party as theirs and the issue is being disputed at the Election Commission. Dahal's faction even announced that it had ousted Oli from the party at a meeting last month.

The opposition has also accused Oli’s government of corruption, and his administration has faced criticism over its handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

Oli also has been accused of moving closer to China and drifting away from Nepal’s traditional partner, India, since taking power.
Associated Press
TAGS: #Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli #Nepal #Nepal Communist Party #Pushpa Kamal Dahal #World News
first published: Feb 4, 2021 04:23 pm

Must Listen

Macro Minutes | Economist Rathin Roy decodes the Union Budget 2021 for Moneycontrol

Macro Minutes | Economist Rathin Roy decodes the Union Budget 2021 for Moneycontrol

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.