Fighting in Sudan must end 'immediately': US

Military vehicles can be seen as smoke bellows above buildings in the vicinity of the Khartoum's airport on April 15, 2023, amid clashes in the city. (AFP)

Violent clashes in Sudan between the army and paramilitary groups must end "immediately," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Saturday.

The top US diplomat said he was "deeply concerned" about the reports of fighting. He said US embassy staff in the capital Khartoum are all "currently accounted for."

"We urge all actors to stop the violence immediately and avoid further escalations or troop mobilizations and continue talks to resolve outstanding issues," he tweeted from Hanoi, Vietnam, where he is passing through on his way to a Group of Seven (G7) foreign ministers' meeting in Japan.