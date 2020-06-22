App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 22, 2020 11:32 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Elon Musk says Tesla shareholder meeting and 'Battery Day' tentatively set for September 15

The battery event, which Musk has touted as being "one of the most of exciting days in Tesla's history", had previously been scheduled in May while the shareholder meeting was due to take place on July 7. Both were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Reuters

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Sunday that Sept. 15 is the tentative date for the company's shareholder meeting and its "Battery Day" at which it is expected to reveal significant advances in battery technology.

The Battery Day event will include a tour of the company's cell production system, Musk tweeted, without elaborating.

Close
Two proxy advisors have urged Tesla investors to vote against re-electing Chairwoman Robyn Denholm to the company's board, citing corporate governance and other concerns.

First Published on Jun 22, 2020 11:25 am

tags #Elon Musk #Tesla #World News

