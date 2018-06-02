App
Last Updated : Jun 02, 2018 04:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Egypt's Sisi sworn in for second term in office: state TV

Sisi took the oath in a packed house and in front of members of his government, after winning 97 percent of valid votes in the March presidential election.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi was sworn in today for a second four-year term in office during a special parliament session broadcast live on state television.

A 63-year-old former intelligence chief and defence minister, Sisi overthrew Islamist Mohamed Mursi - Egypt’s first freely-elected president - after protests against Mursi’s rule in 2013.

Sisi was elected to his first four-year term as president a year later.

In March he won 97 percent of the vote on a turnout of 41 percent.

The election featured only one other candidate, himself an ardent Sisi supporter, after all serious opposition contenders halted their campaigns in January. The main challenger was arrested and his campaign manager beaten up, while other hopefuls pulled out, citing intimidation.

First Published on Jun 2, 2018 04:16 pm

