App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 17, 2018 07:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

Donald Trump says will attend November WWI parade in Paris

Trump said he had in fact cancelled that event, blaming local politicians for charging a "ridiculously high" price and vowing to "attend the big parade already scheduled at Andrews Air Force Base.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

US President Donald Trump today said he would attend a November celebration in Paris marking the end of World War I, hours after a military parade planned for the same time in Washington was postponed over soaring costs.

Trump said he had in fact cancelled that event, blaming local politicians for charging a "ridiculously high" price and vowing to "attend the big parade already scheduled at Andrews Air Force Base on a different date, & go to the Paris parade, celebrating the end of the War, on November 11th."

"Maybe we will do something next year in D.C. when the cost comes WAY DOWN," the US president said, adding: "Now we can buy some more jet fighters!"

Trump had ordered a show of military prowess after marveling at France's Bastille Day parade last year but the idea drew scorn from critics, who said it would be a waste of money and akin to events staged by authoritarian regimes such as North Korea.

A US official told AFP yesterday the planning estimate had soared as high as $92 million, though no final figure has been reached. "The local politicians who run Washington, D.C. (poorly) know a windfall when they see it," Trump said Friday.

"When asked to give us a price for holding a great celebratory military parade, they wanted a number so ridiculously high that I cancelled it." "Never let someone hold you up!" he added.
First Published on Aug 17, 2018 06:55 pm

tags #Donald Trump #Paris #World News

most popular

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.