Last Updated : Feb 28, 2019 08:01 AM IST | Source: AP

Donald Trump, Kim Jong Un begin talks with one-on-one meeting

Trump and Kim met Thursday, the morning after they opened the summit in Vietnam. Trump told reporters that "a lot of great ideas" are "being thrown about."

AP @moneycontrolcom
President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un are beginning the second day of their high-stakes nuclear summit with a one-on-one discussion.

Trump and Kim met Thursday, the morning after they opened the summit in Vietnam. Trump told reporters that "a lot of great ideas" are "being thrown about."

He says "when you have a good relationship, a lot of good things happen." The president also said he's in "no rush" to make "the right deal," a sharp break from his heated rhetoric a year ago about the threat posed by Pyongyang.

Kim added that the "whole world" was watching the talks and suggested that, for some, the image of the two "sitting side by side" must resemble "a fantasy movie."
#Donald Trump #Kim Jong Un #World News

