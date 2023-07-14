UCI bars transgender women from competing in female category in competitive events on July 14

Cycling-UCI bars transgender women from competing in female category

The governing body of cycling (UCI) banned transgender women who have undergone male puberty from competing in the female category of competitive events on Friday, while renaming the men's category Men/Open.

The new rules come into effect on July 17. Athletes who do not qualify for the female category will be able to enter Men/Open events without restriction.

"At an extraordinary meeting held on 5 July, the Management Committee of the UCI decided to adapt the current UCI rules on the right of female transgender athletes to take part in competitions on the UCI International Calendar," the UCI said.

"From now on, female transgender athletes who have transitioned after (male) puberty will be prohibited from participating in women's events on the UCI International Calendar  in all categories  in the various disciplines."

