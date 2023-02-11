Cuba to send medics to Turkey, Syria to assist in earthquake relief

Cuba prepared on Friday to send healthcare workers to Turkey and Syria, joining a growing group of nations providing rescue and medical aid to the region after a devastating earthquake this week.
Cuban authorities in Havana on Friday evening said 32 medics were set to depart for Turkey. Earlier in the week, Syrian ambassador Ghassan Obeid told Cuban state-run media that 27 Cuban medics would be headed to Syria.
Countries around the world have volunteered health care workers and aid to the region the deadliest quake in two decades.
Cuba has sent its "armies of white coats" to disaster sites and disease outbreaks around the world since its 1959 leftist revolution.