COVID-free New Zealand rings in New Year 2021 with fireworks



New Zealand celebrates the New Year with a fireworks show https://t.co/DlxaBuRHLm

— Reuters (@Reuters) December 31, 2020

Bidding adieu to tremulous 2020, New Zealand became one of the first countries in the world to welcome 2021, and the island nation - which does not have any COVID-19 infections - rang in the New Year in style with a display of fireworks.

New Zealand is about two hours ahead of Sydney in Australia, and it usually welcomes the New Year with a fireworks and light show, something that it managed to do this year as well, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to reports, Samoa, which is a South Pacific Island, is the first to mark the New Year, followed by New Zealand.

With no COVID-19 cases reported on the island nation, Kiwis, as New Zealanders are called, could enjoy the display of fireworks on the Auckland Harbour Bridge.