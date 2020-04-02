App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Apr 02, 2020 10:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | PM Modi and Prince Charles discuss COVID-19 on a telephonic conversation

Prime Minister Modi expressed satisfaction that the Prince of Wales had recovered from his own recent indisposition and wished him good health.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Narendra Modi
Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with UK's Prince Charles on Thursday and discussed the coronavirus crisis, with the British royal hailing the Indian diaspora's role in combatting the pandemic. The prime minister conveyed his condolences for the loss of life in the UK over the past few days, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

Prime Minister Modi expressed satisfaction that the Prince of Wales had recovered from his own recent indisposition and wished him good health.

Prince Charles had tested positive for coronavirus last month. He expressed his appreciation for the members of the Indian diaspora in the UK, including many members of the National Health Service, who were playing a seminal role in combatting the pandemic, the statement said.

Close

The Prince of Wales also referred to the selfless work being done by religious and social organisations of the Indian community in the UK.

related news

He thanked the prime minister for the facilitation and assistance provided for UK citizens stranded in India during the present crisis.

Modi also thanked Prince Charles for the keen interest he has always taken in Ayurveda.

He explained the recent Indian initiative aimed at teaching basic yoga exercises through short animation videos, and disseminating easy home-made traditional remedies for enhancing immunity, the MEA said.

Prince Charles appreciated the potential of these initiatives for enhancing health and wellbeing, especially in the present situation.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 2, 2020 10:00 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #Narendra Modi #Prince Charles #UK #World News

most popular

Exclusive: PNB expects Rs 5,000-crore fresh slippages in Q4; no lay-off post merger, says MD & CEO Mallikarjuna Rao

Exclusive: PNB expects Rs 5,000-crore fresh slippages in Q4; no lay-off post merger, says MD & CEO Mallikarjuna Rao

Coronavirus pandemic | HDFC Bank offers loan deferment option to customers

Coronavirus pandemic | HDFC Bank offers loan deferment option to customers

As business plummets, food delivery platforms nudge restaurants to open with newfound goodwill

As business plummets, food delivery platforms nudge restaurants to open with newfound goodwill

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.