English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    China Plane Crash: Second black box recovered

    The cockpit voice recorder would provide investigators with details of the communications between the flight's three pilots. It is required on board a Boeing 737-800 plane.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 27, 2022 / 10:00 AM IST
    Rescue workers work at the site where a China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 plane flying from Kunming to Guangzhou crashed, in Wuzhou, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China March 24, 2022. REUTERS

    Rescue workers work at the site where a China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 plane flying from Kunming to Guangzhou crashed, in Wuzhou, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China March 24, 2022. REUTERS


    China's official Xinhua News Agency announced on March 27 that the second black box (flight data recorder) of China Eastern jet that crashed on March 21 killing all 132 on board, has been recovered.

     

    Flight MU5735 was travelling from the southwestern city of Kunming to the port city of Guangzhou when it plummeted from cruising altitude to crash in a heavily forested area of Guangxi region. According to flight tracking website FlightRadar24, the plane briefly appeared to pull out of its nosedive, before plunging again into a heavily forested slope in the mountainous region of southern China.

    The other black box was found on March 23 and was sent to Beijing for examination by experts.

    Close

    Related stories

    According to Chinese authorities, the pilots did not respond to repeated calls from air traffic controllers during the rapid descent.

    China confirmed late on March 26 that all 132 passengers and crew on a China Eastern Airlines plane had died.

    The crash was the deadliest air disaster in mainland China since 1994, when a China Northwest Airlines flight from Xian to Guangzhou crashed, killing all 160 people on board.

    The United States has also been invited to take part, as the Boeing 737-800 was designed and manufactured there.

    Also Read: Here’s all you need to know about the black box

    (With inputs from Agencies)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #black box #China Eastern Airlines #China plane #Cockpit Voice Recorder #Flight Data Recorder
    first published: Mar 27, 2022 09:33 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.