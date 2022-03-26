English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    China confirms all on board China Eastern plane died in crash

    Flight MU5735 was travelling from the southwestern city of Kunming to the port city of Guangzhou on Monday when it plummeted from cruising altitude to crash in a heavily forested area of Guangxi region.

    Reuters
    March 26, 2022 / 10:47 PM IST
    Flight Mu5735 did not have any survivors, reports say. (Image: ChinaAvReview/Twitter)

    Flight Mu5735 did not have any survivors, reports say. (Image: ChinaAvReview/Twitter)


    China confirmed late on Saturday that all 132 passengers and crew on a China Eastern Airlines plane that crashed this week had died.

    Flight MU5735 was travelling from the southwestern city of Kunming to the port city of Guangzhou on Monday when it plummeted from cruising altitude to crash in a heavily forested area of Guangxi region.


    There had been little hope of finding any survivors. Speaking to reporters on Saturday night, Hu Zhenjiang, deputy director of the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), confirmed that there were no signs of life from the crash site and all 123 passengers and 9 crew members had been killed, state media said.


    The search team had earlier said it had identified DNA from 120 of the people on board.


    It is still searching for the second black box, or flight data recorder.


    It has, however, found an emergency location transmitter from the plane that was close to where the second black box was installed, said Zhu Tao, director of the Aviation Safety Office of CAAC during an earlier press conference.

    Close

    Related stories


    The team is also seeking the data module from the flight data recorder itself.


    The other black box, the cockpit voice recorder, was found on Wednesday and has been sent to Beijing for examination by experts.


    The search team has been digging for plane parts in heavy mud both by hand and with machinery.


    No key compounds from common explosives have been detected in the crash debris, a Guangxi official said.

     
    Reuters
    Tags: #Airline Crash #Aviation Safety Office #Blackbox #China #China Eastern #Flight MU5735
    first published: Mar 26, 2022 10:47 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.