Here’s all you need to know about the black box

As China widens search for the second black box from crashed Boeing jet, here’s all you need to know about the equipment. The black box is usually two different boxes with different functions. (Image: News18 Creative)

It is made of two separate pieces of equipment—Flight Data Recorder (FDR) and Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR). (Image: News18 Creative)

The FDR records the aircraft system and flight data, while the CVR is the multi-track recorder that continuously captures every audible sound in the cockpit. (Image: News18 Creative)

What is the colour of the black box? Bright yellow or orange. (Image: News18 Creative)

Then, why is it called the black box? There were several theories about the origin of the name, the most widely accepted one refers to the early black box designs which were dark inside. (Image: News18 Creative)

The black box comes in a variety of shapes such as cylinders and domes. (Image: News18 Creative)

Difference between FDR vs CVR(Image: News18 Creative)

The black box has an underwater locator beacon that starts emitting a pulse if its sensor touches water. (Image: News18 Creative)