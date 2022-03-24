English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Watch industry leaders share insights into the adoption of a 'Circular Economy' in the latest edition of PwC India presents 'ESG - A bridge to action', in association with Moneycontrol.
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld

    Here’s all you need to know about the black box

    As China widens search for the second black box from the crashed Boeing jet to know the cause of the accident, we tell you why the equipment is so important

    Moneycontrol News
    March 24, 2022 / 01:41 PM IST
    (Image: News18 Creative)
    As China widens search for the second black box from crashed Boeing jet, here’s all you need to know about the equipment. The black box is usually two different boxes with different functions. (Image: News18 Creative)
    (Image: News18 Creative)
    It is made of two separate pieces of equipment—Flight Data Recorder (FDR) and Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR). (Image: News18 Creative)
    (Image: News18 Creative)
    The FDR records the aircraft system and flight data, while the CVR is the multi-track recorder that continuously captures every audible sound in the cockpit. (Image: News18 Creative)
    (Image: News18 Creative)
    What is the colour of the black box? Bright yellow or orange. (Image: News18 Creative)
    (Image: News18 Creative)
    Then, why is it called the black box? There were several theories about the origin of the name, the most widely accepted one refers to the early black box designs which were dark inside. (Image: News18 Creative)
    (Image: News18 Creative)
    The black box comes in a variety of shapes such as cylinders and domes. (Image: News18 Creative)
    (Image: News18 Creative)
    Difference between FDR vs CVR(Image: News18 Creative)
    (Image: News18 Creative)
    The black box has an underwater locator beacon that starts emitting a pulse if its sensor touches water. (Image: News18 Creative)
    (Image: News18 Creative)
    It may take quite long to find the black box. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #black box #China Plane Crash #Slideshow #World News
    first published: Mar 24, 2022 01:41 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.