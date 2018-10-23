App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2018 01:28 PM IST | Source: Reuters

China grain imports plunge in September amid trade war with US, higher prices

Imports of sorghum, largely used in China to feed the country's massive livestock herd, fell 76.9 percent from the same month last year to 90,000 tonnes, according to the data, dragged down by Chinese tariffs on cargoes of the commodity from key supplier the United States.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Answer: Bhakra Dam (Image: Reuters)
Answer: Bhakra Dam (Image: Reuters)

Chinese imports of grains such as sorghum plunged in September from the year before, customs data showed on Tuesday, hit by escalating trade tensions with the United States and high prices elsewhere.

Imports of sorghum, largely used in China to feed the country's massive livestock herd, fell 76.9 percent from the same month last year to 90,000 tonnes, according to the data, dragged down by Chinese tariffs on cargoes of the commodity from key supplier the United States.

Despite that drop, imports of sorghum were higher than expected, said Darin Friedrichs, risk management consultant at INTL FCStone in Shanghai.

"It's definitely higher than expected given how reliant (China was) before on the U.S.," he said. Australia likely supplied all of last month's sorghum imports, he added.

related news

Corn imports for the month came to 40,000 tonnes, down 83.4 percent on-year and the lowest volume since November 2016, the data also showed.

"Chinese buyers bought a lot of corn in the first months of the year and used much of their import quota amid rising domestic corn prices," said Cherry Zhang, an analyst with Shanghai JC Intelligence Co. Ltd.

"As for sorghum and barley, global prices were not very attractive, which curbed buying," Zhang said.

Barley imports fell 27.1 percent to 680,000 tonnes, the data showed.

Meanwhile, pork imports edged up from the previous month to 94,317 tonnes, and were up 8.4 percent on the year.

That comes as China battles to contain African swine fever, a highly contagious disease without a cure or vaccine. It has reported more than 40 outbreaks since August and culled an estimated 200,000 pigs.

China brought in 923,053 tonnes of pork in the first nine months of the year, on a par with last year's levels, according to the data.

"If the disease keeps spreading, pork imports will likely further go up next year," said Alice Xuan, analyst with Shanghai JC Intelligence Co. Ltd.

Sugar imports rose 16.1 percent to 190,000 tonnes in September.
First Published on Oct 23, 2018 01:22 pm

tags #Chinese imports #trade war #US #World News

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.