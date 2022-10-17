English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    China delays release of Q3 GDP data

    Beijing's National Bureau of Statistics announced that the release of the economic data would be "postponed", without specifying a reason.

    AFP
    October 17, 2022 / 02:42 PM IST
    Representative image.

    Representative image.

    China said Monday it will delay the release of growth figures for the third quarter along with a host of other economic indicators expected this week, as the country's leadership gathers for a meeting set to hand President Xi Jinping a historic third term in office.

    Beijing's National Bureau of Statistics announced that the release of the economic data would be "postponed", without specifying a reason or timeline for the figures to be released.

    China was expected to announce on Tuesday some of its weakest quarterly growth figures since 2020, with its economy hobbled by Covid-19 restrictions and a real estate crisis.

    The postponement comes as officials from China's ruling Communist Party meet in Beijing for their 20th Congress, which is set to rubber stamp Xi's bid to rule for another term.

    Many analysts had expected the world's second-largest economy would struggle to attain its growth target this year of around 5.5 percent, and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) lowered its GDP growth forecast to 3.2 percent for 2022 and 4.4 percent for 2023.

    Close
    Customs authorities had separately delayed the release of September's trade figures last week, without providing an explanation.
    AFP
    Tags: #China #GDP #Q3 #World News
    first published: Oct 17, 2022 02:30 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.