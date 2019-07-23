App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2019 05:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Boris Johnson will be Britain's next Prime Minister

Theresa May stepped down as the PM after failing to get the parliament to approve her Brexit deal

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Boris Johnson has defeated rival Jeremy Hunt to become Britain's next Prime Minister. Johnson had a comfortable win with 92,153 votes while Hunt earned 46,656 votes.

Johnson will replace Theresa May as a leader of the Conservative Party. He will make his first speech in the formal swearing-in ceremony  on Wednesday. Amidst the Brexit row, it will be his biggest task to deliver against a deadline of three months on his “do-or-die” pledge.

“It’s all to play for,” Johnson told reporters as he arrived at his office in Westminster.

Close

Johnson and  Hunt had spent the last month seeking to win over around 200,000 Conservative Party members who chose Britain’s new leader.

related news

Theresa May had stepped down as the PM after failing to get the parliament to approve her Brexit deal. But she soon congratulated the new leader.
First Published on Jul 23, 2019 05:21 pm

tags #Boris Johnson #Brexit #Britain #Jeremy Hunt #PM #Theresa May

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.