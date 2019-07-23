Boris Johnson will be Britain's next Prime Minister

Boris Johnson has defeated rival Jeremy Hunt to become Britain's next Prime Minister. Johnson had a comfortable win with 92,153 votes while Hunt earned 46,656 votes.

Johnson will replace Theresa May as a leader of the Conservative Party. He will make his first speech in the formal swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday. Amidst the Brexit row, it will be his biggest task to deliver against a deadline of three months on his “do-or-die” pledge.

“It’s all to play for,” Johnson told reporters as he arrived at his office in Westminster.

Johnson and Hunt had spent the last month seeking to win over around 200,000 Conservative Party members who chose Britain’s new leader.



Many congratulations to @BorisJohnson on being elected leader of @Conservatives - we now need to work together to deliver a Brexit that works for the whole UK and to keep Jeremy Corbyn out of government. You will have my full support from the back benches.

— Theresa May (@theresa_may) July 23, 2019

Theresa May had stepped down as the PM after failing to get the parliament to approve her Brexit deal. But she soon congratulated the new leader.