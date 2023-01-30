Bomb blast in Peshawar | Over 50 killed, 100 Injured in suicide attack
A powerful suicide blast ripped through a mosque during afternoon prayers on January 30 in Pakistan's northwestern city of Peshawar, killing at least 50 people and wounding 100, mostly policemen, security and health officials said. The blast occurred near the Police Lines area around 1.40 pm when a suicide attacker blew himself up during the afternoon prayers. A police official said that a portion of the building collapsed and several people were believed to be under it. According to hospital officials, 17 people were killed and 95 others injured in the blast. Watch to know more.
January 30, 2023 / 10:24 PM IST