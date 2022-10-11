English
    Billionaire investor Yuri Milner relinquishes Russian citizenship

    Yuri Milner is the founder of internet investment firm DST Global, and made a fortune by betting on Chinese tech companies like e-commerce platforms Alibaba and JD.com.

    Reuters
    October 11, 2022 / 11:04 AM IST

    Israeli-Russian billionaire Yuri Milner said on Monday he has renounced his Russian citizenship after leaving the country in 2014.

    "My family and I left Russia for good in 2014, after the Russian annexation of Crimea," Milner said in a tweet. "And this summer, we officially completed the process of renouncing our Russian citizenship."

    Milner has been an Israeli citizen since 1999 and has not visited Russia since 2014, according to a fact sheet on DST Global's website.

    Milner also has no assets in Russia, 97% of his personal wealth was created outside of the country and "Yuri has never met Vladimir Putin, either individually or in a group," according to the website.
