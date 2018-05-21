App
May 21, 2018 08:05 AM IST | Source: PTI

Average price of US gas jumps 10 cents, to $3 a gallon

Lundberg says the increase is largely driven by higher crude oil costs and the phasing-in of summer-grade gasoline, which is used to prevent smog.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The average price of regular-grade gasoline in the US jumped 10 cents a gallon over the past two weeks to USD 3.00. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the price has spiked 41 cents over the past three months.

Lundberg says the increase is largely driven by higher crude oil costs and the phasing-in of summer-grade gasoline, which is used to prevent smog.

The highest average price in the contiguous 48 states was USD 3.79 in the San Francisco Bay Area. The lowest was USD 2.54 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The average price for diesel fuel rose 9 cents, to USD 3.23. AP NSA .

