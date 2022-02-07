MARKET NEWS

    Australia to reopen borders to tourists on February 21: PM Scott Morrison

    Australia will reopen its borders to fully vaccinated tourists from February 21, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced Monday, ending some of the world's strictest and longest-running pandemic travel restrictions.

    AFP
    February 07, 2022 / 09:29 AM IST
    Scott Morrison - Prime Minister of Australia (Image: Reuters)

    Australia will reopen its borders to fully vaccinated tourists from February 21, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced Monday, ending some of the world's strictest and longest-running pandemic travel restrictions.

    "It's almost two years since we took the decision to close the borders to Australia," Morrison said. "Australia will reopen our borders to all remaining visa holders on the 21st of February of this year."
    Tags: #Australia #coronavirus #Omicron #Scott Morrison #World News
    first published: Feb 7, 2022 09:24 am
