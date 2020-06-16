Attempt to kidnap Chinese billionaire thwarted after son swam across river and raised alarm: Report

Chinese billionaire He Xiangjian is the founder of the Midea Group, a leading electrical appliance manufacturer.
Chinese billionaire and founder of home appliance maker Midea Group He Xiangjian was held hostage along with his family on June 14, in what turned out to be a dramatic kidnapping attempt. According to a report by CNN, five people broke into the Chinese entrepreneur's residence in Foshan, a city in the southern province of Guangdong.
The attempted kidnapping was, however, thwarted by the police after Xiangjin's son managed to swim across a nearby river and raise alarm. He reportedly made a call to the police, following which the authorities were able to arrest all those involved in the attempt, without any case of harm or injury being reported.
In addition, a few reports later noted the kidnappers had explosive devices on them. The hostage situation was likened to the plot of a dramatic action movie by many on social media.
He Xiangjian is the founder of the Midea Group, a leading electrical appliance manufacturer. With a net worth of nearly $25 billion, he features among the world's top 50 billionaires as per the Forbes Billionaire List 2020 and also makes it to last year's list of China's richest people, securing a spot among the top 10.
