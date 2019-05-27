App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 27, 2019 03:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

Artificial Intelligence will double innovations, productivity in India by 2021: Microsoft study

While 77 per cent of business leaders polled agreed that AI is instrumental for their organisation's competitiveness, only one-third of organisations in India have embarked on their AI journeys.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Artificial Intelligence (AI) will more than double the rate of innovation improvements and employee productivity gains in India by 2021, according to a Microsoft-IDC study released Monday. The study surveyed 200 business leaders and 202 workers in India.

While 77 per cent of business leaders polled agreed that AI is instrumental for their organisation's competitiveness, only one-third of organisations in India have embarked on their AI journeys.

Those companies that have adopted AI expect it to increase their competitiveness by 2.3 times in 2021.

"Today, every company is a software company, and increasingly, every interaction is digital. To be successful in this new world, organisations need to be fast adopters of best-in-class technology, including AI," said Rohini Srivathsa, National Technology Officer, Microsoft India.

related news

"In addition, they need to start building their own unique digital talent and ensure that all of this is based on trust and security," Srivathsa said in a statement.

"Economies and businesses that have yet to embark on their AI journey run a real risk of missing out on the competitive benefits that are enjoyed by leaders," she said.

For the organisations that have implemented AI initiatives, the researchers found the top five business drivers to adopt the technology.

As much as twenty four per cent of respondents chose higher competitiveness as number one driver for implementing AI initiatives.

Accelerated innovation (21 per cent), better customer engagement (15 per cent), higher margins (14 per cent) as well as more productive employees (nine per cent) were some of the other drivers.

"Last year, organisations that have adopted AI saw tangible improvements in those areas in the range of 8 to 22 per cent. They forecast further improvements of at least 2.1 times in the three-year horizon, with the biggest jump expected in higher margins, and higher competitiveness," said Ranganath Sadasiva, Director, Enterprise, IDC (International Data Corporation) India.

The study evaluated six dimensions critical to ensuring the success of a nation's AI journey. It uncovered that India needs to build upon its investment, data, and strategy in order to accelerate its AI journey.

"To succeed in AI race, India needs to substantially improve its readiness. Organisations' leadership should make AI a core part of their strategy and develop a learning agility culture," said Sadasiva.

"There is an urgent need for talents and tools to develop, deploy and monitor AI models, along with the availability of a robust data estate with the adequate governance," he said.

The study showed that to move ahead on their AI journeys businesses have to create the right organizational culture.

Approximately half of workers surveyed, as well as a substantial proportion of business leaders believe that cultural traits that support AI journeys, such as risk-taking, proactive innovation, as well as cross-function partnerships among teams, are not pervasive today.

"Overall, workers in India are more skeptical than business leaders about the cultural readiness of their organisations," said Sadasiva.

The study found that India business leaders and workers hold positive viewpoints about the AI's impact on the future of jobs. More than half believe that AI will either help to do their existing jobs better or reduce repetitive tasks.
First Published on May 27, 2019 03:22 pm

tags #Artificial Intelligence #IDC #Microsoft study #Technology #World News

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Veeru Devgan Funeral Live Updates: Ajay Devgn’s is overseeing the la ...

Veeru Devgan no more: From going to prison at 14 to being the greatest ...

Ajay Devgn's father Veeru Devgan no more

Ajay Devgn’s father Veeru Devgan passes away, Vicky Kaushal’s fath ...

Jayeshbhai Jordaar: Ranveer Singh to be a Gujju bhai for his next YRF ...

Exclusive: Woman who accused Karan Oberoi of rape attacked, asked to ' ...

Karan Johar is my 'big brother', states Prabal Gurung while dismissing ...

Article 15: Ayushmann Khurrana looks fierce in this new poster, announ ...

Bigg Boss Marathi 2: Meet the Celebrity Contestants of Mahesh Manjreka ...

Provide Names of Big Loan Defaulters: CIC to RBI

FCA and Renault Pondering Over Possible Partnership

Is Salman Khan Working in Biopic Based on a BSF Soldier?

Disha Patani-Tiger Shorff-Ananya Panday Go On a Lunch Date, See Pics

Officials: Taliban Attacks Kill 10 Afghan Troops, Four Police Official ...

Knives Out in RJD: Party MLA Demands Tejashwi' Yadav's Resignation Fro ...

ICC World Cup 2019 | Mark Wood Cleared For England's World Cup Opener

Confident of Timely Payment of Salary for May: BSNL Chief

Andhra Pradesh election results 2019: Is it end of the road for Chandr ...

Lok Sabha election results 2019: Time to exorcise the ‘Suit Boot Ki ...

Lok Sabha election results 2019: Sumalatha Ambareesh thanks BJP for su ...

43% of newly elected Lok Sabha members have criminal cases against the ...

First session of new Lok Sabha likely from June 6-15

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 248 points higher, Nifty above 11,900; metal ...

Consumption slowdown will last for a few more quarters, says Axis Capi ...

Investing in equity mutual funds? Here are six mistakes to be avoided ...

What Goldman Sachs expects in terms of India's growth, reforms in FY20

Prem Singh Tamang, aka PS Golay, sworn in as Sikkim CM: SKM chief was ...

Fear of wrath of upper caste makes dreams of Dalit grooms to ride a ma ...

Nigel Farage's Brexit Party triumphs in EU vote in Britain; Theresa Ma ...

NBFC mess: Why India’s problematic shadow banks need an Asset Qualit ...

Game of Thrones: The Last Watch highlights what it takes to make one o ...

Sudirman Cup 2019: Relentless Shi Yuqi demolishes World No 1 Kento Mom ...

To parade or not: An elephantine problem at Thrissur Pooram

In The Camel Merchant of Philadelphia, Sarbpreet Singh writes about th ...

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 vs Asus ROG Phone vs OnePlus 7 Pro: Gaming flagsh ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.