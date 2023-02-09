English
    ArcelorMittal sees global steel demand rising as cycle turns

    Apparent consumption of steel — a key barometer of the world economy — is projected to increase 2% to 3% in 2023, after contracting in key regions last year, the company said Thursday in a statement.

    Bloomberg
    February 09, 2023 / 12:04 PM IST
    Source: Reuters

    ArcelorMittal SA expects global steel demand to rebound this year, driven by a recovery in economies from China to Europe.

    Apparent consumption of steel — a key barometer of the world economy — is projected to increase 2% to 3% in 2023, after contracting in key regions last year, the company said Thursday in a statement.

    Demand in China should stabilize — expanding or contracting by as much as 1% — after the removal of coronavirus restrictions, while Europe’s buying will be higher as the energy crisis abates.

    “As we look ahead, evidence suggests that the customer destock we saw in the second half of 2022 has peaked, hence providing support to apparent steel consumption and steel spreads,” ArcelorMittal Chief Executive Officer Aditya Mittal said in the statement.