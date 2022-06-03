English
    Apple to improve working hours for retail staff

    Reuters
    June 03, 2022 / 06:23 AM IST
    (Representative Image)

    iPhone-maker Apple Inc will make work schedules for retail staff flexible amid a push towards unionization, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing sources.

    Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
    first published: Jun 3, 2022 06:23 am
