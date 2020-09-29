172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|anthony-fauci-says-he-is-worried-coronavirus-task-force-member-is-giving-bad-information-to-donald-trump-5898671.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 29, 2020 12:57 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Anthony Fauci says he is worried coronavirus task force member is giving bad information to Donald Trump

"Well yeah, I'm concerned that sometimes things are said that are really taken either out of context or actually incorrect," Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said when asked by CNN if he was worried Atlas was sharing misleading information.

Reuters

The top US infectious diseases expert, Anthony Fauci, said on Monday he was concerned that White House coronavirus task force member Scott Atlas was at times providing misleading or incorrect information on the pandemic to President Donald Trump, CNN reported.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
First Published on Sep 29, 2020 12:40 pm

