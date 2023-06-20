AI will fuel entrepreneurship and generate more jobs: Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky

AirBnb CEO Brian Chesky

In a recent interview with Jason Calacanis in "This Week in Startups" podcast, Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky shared his optimistic view on the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on job creation.

While concerns about AI replacing human workers have been voiced by tech leaders like Steve Wozniak and Mark Cuban, Chesky believes that AI will actually generate more jobs, particularly in entrepreneurship.

He emphasized that it is easier to imagine jobs being displaced by AI than to envision the jobs that will be created, as it requires conceiving of what does not yet exist. He cited the example of AI already making Airbnb's software engineers more efficient, with approximately 30 percent of their tasks potentially being handled by AI-powered tools like ChatGPT in the next six months.

Rather than putting these engineers' jobs at risk, Chesky argued that the time saved could be allocated to more challenging and personalised projects.

Looking back on Airbnb's journey, Chesky acknowledged the drastic shift in perception. From being dismissed as crazy to being embraced by millions of users worldwide, Airbnb's success story serves as a testament to the power of perseverance and belief in one's vision, he said. It is a reminder that even in the face of overwhelming skepticism, resilient entrepreneurs can defy the odds and create transformative companies, the Airbnb CEO added.

Chesky believes that while there are valid concerns about the impact of AI, those who embrace it as a creative tool will have access to new opportunities and avenues for success. As AI continues to shape the future of work, the key lies in understanding and leveraging its potential rather than fearing its impact, he said.