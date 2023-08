current-affairs Neeraj Chopra becomes 1st Indian to win gold at World Athletics Championships | Javelin throw final 2023 India's ace javelin thrower, Neeraj Chopra scripted history by becoming the first Indian to win a gold medal at the World Athletics Championship in Budapest, Hungary. On August 27, Neeraj hit an 88.17m mark in his 2nd attempt to finish at the top of the podium. Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem won a silver with a throw of 87.82m. Watch for more