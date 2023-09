india LIVE: G20 New Delhi Consensus: The New Global Order | Arvind Panagariya Exclusive India’s G20 presidency has redefined the global order. With Africa’s inclusion into the G20, for which India took the lead, the balance of power shifts amongst the most powerful blocs in the world. The India-Middle East-Europe economic corridor will be transformational. Arvind Panagariya explains what the success of the G20 presidency means for India.