PM Modi To Inaugurate New Parliament Building On May 28 | Here Are Its Features | Central Vista Project Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to dedicate the newly constructed Parliament building to the nation on May 28. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met PM Modi and invited him to inaugurate the new Parliament. The Lok Sabha Secretariat said that the construction of the new building has been completed and the new Parliament symbolizes the spirit of a self-reliant India. But how does it look? Here's a sneak peek of the new Parliament and its features.