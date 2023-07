india WATCH: IIT Goes International | First IIT campus to open outside India in Tanzania | IIT Madras In a historic step, the first IIT campus will be set up outside India in Zanzibar, Tanzania. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for setting up an IIT campus Madras in Zanzibar was signed between the Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India, IIT Madras, and the Ministry of Education and Vocational Training (MoEVT) Zanziba on July 5, 2023, in the presence of HE Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi, President of Zanzibar and Dr S Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister of India. Speaking at the reception onboard INS Trishul, EAM Dr S Jaishankar said that he was glad that IIT has followed the footsteps of the Indian Navy in foraying into other parts of the world and will make the country proud. Watch to know more!