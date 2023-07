india The Mumbai underground metro | Project nears completion, Phase 1 SEEPZ-BKC may be ready by Dec 2023 The Mumbai Underground Metro: Mumbai Metro-3, the first fully underground metro of Mumbai, being built at a cost of Rs 33,000 crore nears completion. Spanning 33.5 km, the metro has 26 stations with a depot. Since its construction in 2016, the metro has faced controversies and challenges from the protest against allocating Aarey land to constructing tunnels below the heritage buildings in South Mumbai. Phase 1 from SEEPZ to BKC will likely start from December 2023, whereas Phase 2 from BKC to Cuffe Parade will be ready by July 2024. Once fully operational, it will carry 17 lakh passengers per day. Check the video to know how the Mumbai Metro-3 will become the second lifeline of Mumbai. #mumbai #mumbaimetro #mumbainews