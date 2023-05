business Zomato, Nykaa, Paytm, Delhivery High On Mutual Fund Houses' Buy List In April: Time To Buy? A bunch of mutual fund houses are bottom-fishing in new-age tech stocks, with Zomato and Nykaa being among their top stock picks for April. While they’ve bought shares of Paytm too, its quantum is not as large as the other two. But is the tide really turning in favour of these new-age tech stocks - or should conservative investors still stay away? Watch to find out!