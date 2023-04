business Stock of the day I Sirca Paints | Revenue growth, stable margins, sales target Sirca Paints enjoys a strong presence in northern markets with revenue growth of 36% YoY in 9M FY23. Margins remain stable despite volatility in input cost prices and are expected to benefit from the correction in oil prices. The company has been adding 50-60 dealers per month. Currently, the dealer count is pegged around 2000. Sirca Paints is targeting 25-30% sales growth for the next 2-3 years.