business LIVE: Nifty Above 17,600; RIL, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank Most Active | Bajar Gupshup Benchmark indices were trading higher amid volatility. Sensex was up 146.15 points at 59,835.46, and the Nifty was up 42.80 points. Catch all the market highs and lows with Sumit Mehrotra on Moneycontrol.