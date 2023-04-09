English
    Living Next To A Forest | The Tenant

    Birds, snakes, scorpions, and deer as neighbours in Thane. Our tenant in this episode shows us life in an apartment next to the forest. When asked about the reason for living on rent, the elderly couple highlighted that they found children's education as a better investment in comparison to buying a home. Moving out of Mumbai after Covid, our Tenant says lockdown allowed them to explore newer cities. They saw Goa and Lonavala but chose Thane. Why? Watch the full episode to know!

    first published: Apr 9, 2023 09:01 am

